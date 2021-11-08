Why Jacob Omutuuze was arrested in Dubai

By Hussein Kiganda

Radio presenter Jacob Akugizibwe Kyaligonza, also known as DJ Jacob Omutuuze, has clarified on why he was put behind bars in Dubai last Monday.

“I was caught on Monday and I was not told exactly what was wrong. They were just telling me that my passport was blacklisted because it had an error in it. I don’t think this is true because I have just got it. The situation here is so bad. These guys are so rude and do not want to listen…,” he said.

The Bunamwaya LC3 councillor had gone on a tour of Dubai with the likes of upcoming singer Flona, presenter Allan Cruz and Devosh.