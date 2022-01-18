Why Mabirizi spent a night in Kitalya Prison and not in police cells

By Charles Etukuri



Controversial lawyer Male Mabirizi spent Monday night at Kitalya Prison shortly after a brief detention at Jinja Road Police Station, following his arrest at Kyambogo University in Kampala.

Mabirizi, who has been on the run since February 16 after he was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to prison for 18 months, was arrested by detectives who had trailed him.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that Mabirizi was picked on the basis of the warrant of arrest issued by court.

“He is detained at Jinja Road Police station and will be taken to court,” he said.

However, this reporter learnt that at around 5:30pm, Mabirizi was driven out of the station after Police officers noted that on February 16, an arrest warrant issued by the High Court against Mabirizi directed any police officer to arrest him and deliver him to the prison mentioned in the committal warrant with immediate effect.

The warrant of arrest in execution issued by Agnes Alum, the assistant registrar of the Civil Division, indicated that “Whereas Mabirizi has been found liable in contempt of court order, this is to command you to arrest and deliver the said person to prison mentioned in committal warrant with immediate effect.”

Kitalya Prison was the prison warrant Justice Musa Ssekaana had mentioned in his committal warrant and the arrest warrant was issued on the same day Mabirizi was sentenced to 18 months in prison for contempt of court after he failed to pay sh300m court fine.

“We had no business keeping him in police cells since the warrant was clear in where we should deliver him,” a senior police officer at Jinja Road Police Station confirmed.

Mabirizi was due to appear to in the Court of Appeal today, February 22, to challenge his sentence and warrant of arrest.

In a live video recording released on Wednesday last week, Mabirizi vowed to fight for his rights. Even while in hiding, the controversial lawyer petitioned the Office of the Inspectorate of Government to probe Ssekaana.

Early this month, Ssekaana summoned Mabirizi to appear in court to show cause why he should not be committed to civil prison over contempt of court.

The sentence came days after Mabirizi skipped court and hired lawyer Noel Nuwe of Ojok and Company Advocates to represent him in the case in which the Attorney General wanted him committed to prison over contempt of court.

During the short-lived proceedings, the judge ordered Nuwe to return to court with clear instructions from Mabirizi. Asked why he chose to hire a lawyer, Mabirizi said: “This is the option I have chosen, and it is legal.”

Mabirizi, however, faulted the judge, saying he entered the judgment against him erroneously without ascertaining whether the said Facebook account belongs to him. He said he has since appealed against the decision.

Genesis of the case

Mabirizi is accused of violating a court order issued by Ssekaana in which he was ordered to pay over sh300m for ridiculing High Court Judge Philip Odoki.

Odoki handled the case in which Mabirizi sued telecom giant MTN-Uganda, but Mabirizi was dissatisfied with his decision and purportedly turned against the judge via his social media platform, an act Mabirizi denies to date.

Mabirizi will not be the first person to be sent to Luzira on contempt of court charges.

Mabirizi will not be the first person to be sent to Luzira on contempt of court charges.

In November 2020, the Supreme Court jailed Ivan Samuel Ssebadduka, a former presidential aspirant, to three years in prison for contempt of court for using abusive language against them, including calling them “incompetent fools.”

In the petition, Ssebadduka wanted the Supreme Court to block the virtual presidential candidate campaigns and suspend the requirement for presidential aspirants to collect signatures for their nominations.

According to the justices, Ssebadduka used abusive language in his petition when he described them as a “council of fools.”

He also described the Electoral Commission and its chairperson, Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, Ministry of Health and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as ignorant and unintelligible on the basics of COVID-19.

The panel of seven Supreme Court justices, led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, summoned Ssebadduka to appear before them, and explain why he shouldn’t be found guilty for contempt of court after he allegedly abused them in his application.

But in his written response to the summons, Ssebadduka described the justices as incompetent, saying the accusations of contempt of court were baseless because the justices couldn’t challenge him legally.

“We didn’t offend you or you’re so-called Supreme Court because it is not a court in the first place. It is a council of fools…” Ssebadduka’s response filed in the court registry on November 7, 2020 read in part.