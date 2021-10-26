Why Oulanyah joined bikers’ association

By Carol Kasujja Adii

Hundreds of mourners flocked the home of the departed Speaker in Muyenga, a city suburb, to pay their last respects.

During the funeral service, a team of over 20 bikers from the Uganda Bikers Association (UBA) dedicated a white helmet to Oulanyah as a symbol to show that he is in heaven riding with the angels.

“We have lost a great giant who joined us because he liked the values that we stood for of creating HIV and cancer awareness and road safety. He was passionate about those things and that is one of the reasons why he joined us because he saw we were professionals and very experienced people,” Angella Ssemukutu, the president of the Uganda Bikers Association, said.

She said when the Speaker saw the cause the bikers were pushing, he decided to be part of the club.

“Jacob rode a BMW, one of the top bikes in modern times and we all loved his bike. It was big as his heart. It has all the bells and whistles and indeed it was the bike that suited his status, he was tall, big and strong like a bull. We are going to miss riding with him and his humour. I always joked with him that I was his president even though he was my speaker. He had a soft side that many people did not know. We have to agree that God giveth and taketh. We chose a white helmet to remember him because he is riding with the angels, the angels are white, pure and kind like his heart,” Ssemukutu noted.

When the service was done, she and the team asked the security personnel guarding the home to open for them the garage and start the fallen Speaker’s bike for the last time.

“The bike has been in the garage for a while because the Speaker was unwell. We want someone responsible to start it once a week. It needs to open up and let everything run through. The longer it stays seated, the more everything will settle down,” Ssemukutu added.