Will Tanzania’s Mobetto finally tame American rapper Rick Ross?

By Reagan Ssempijja

When it comes to hooking top celebrities, African women bring their A-game. Having learnt from one of the best in the game, her baby daddy – Bongo Flava singer Diamond Platnumz – Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto is now topping several news sites for reportedly dating American rapper Rick Ross.

Besides her weak attempt at music and her involvement in the fashion business, Mobetto’s biggest claim to fame, over the years, has been her relationship with Diamond Platnumz, and having his child.

When the relationship ended, Mobetto went silent until February last year when it was alleged that she and Platnumz were on the verge of reconciling, despite the artiste being in a relationship with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna at the time. The allegations did not linger for long.

Later, in September this year, Mobetto’s involvement with celebrity men once again screamed louder than her music, and modelling career. Mobetto was rumoured to be getting intimate with Rick Ross, as the two consistently kept in each other’s space, with pictures spilling over on social media. However, when the rumours set social media abuzz, Mobetto was quick to rubbish them, saying: “My relationship with Rozay is purely business.”

Far from this cliché excuse, Mobetto’s close relationship with Rick Ross has, in the last couple of days, proved to be more than just about business.

What started off as a simple connection turned into kissing and dirty dancing , as seen in a video that circulated on November 25, where the two were having a good time in Dubai.

Mobetto, Ross relationship gets steamy

It is not so clear how and why the two got close, but it started off shortly before September. Mobetto started frequenting the US, where she would meet Rick Ross. It was only a matter of time before these visits grew into something obvious.

Unlike Mobetto’s comments in the first place, Rick Ross was quick to confirm the suspected fling, if you may, with Mobetto.

In a virtual interview on a Tanzanian online radio, earlier, Ross said: “To be honest, there is a connection between me and Hamisa. She is a beautiful person with a beautiful spirit. For anything more than that about me and her, I suggest you have an interview with her and get it from her.”

Mobetto’s chances

Judging from Ross’ past attempts at relationships, it is hard to say whether or not Mobetto stands a chance at having a lasting relationship with the rapper. Ross has been in quite a number of relationships with various American stars that have unfortunately not stood the test time.

The positive, however, is that Rick Ross has a thing for Instagram models, like Mobetto. Between 2015 and 2017, Ross dated three Instagram models – Lira Galore, Brianna Camille and India Westbrook. He went ahead to have babies with some of these models. If this trajectory is anything to go by, Mobetto could have herself a big harvest, so to speak.

However, the speed at which Ross broke up with these models is what Mobetto should be worried about.

In September, 2015, for example, Ross got engaged to Galore and by end of November of the same year, the two had separated, with Ross being accused of cheating.

A few months thereafter, in 2016, Ross hooked up with another model – fitness coach Brianna Camille. The two dated for a while and had two children. This actually looked like a relationship that would last, until the end of 2017 when it was reported that the rapper was having entanglements with two other models, Liz Hagelthorn and India Westbrook.

When Hagelthorn found out that Ross was in a relationship with Camille and even had a baby, she decided to call it off. Ross, therefore, lost both Camille and Hagelthorn. If these stories do not worry Mobetto, then one wonders what will.

Be that as it may, Mobetto is coming into the life of a different Rick Ross. A changed man. When a person of Ross’ character starts writing books – inspirational books – then you know that they are trying to change into a better man.

In one of his books, Hurricane: A Memoir, published in 2019, Ross talks about his past life, tough times, industry violence, drugs and women, and how he learnt from all that, changing into a better man.

A few months ago, Ross published another book titled The Perfect Day To Boss Up, teaching about how one can build their own business empire successfully. It is hard to imagine that five years ago, Ross could think about writing a book. This, therefore, should give Mobetto an edge over the previous women had Ross spent some time with.

Lately, the rapper has focused on building his music career and businesses, with now over 30 chicken wingstops and thighstops all over the United States. The founder of Maybach Music Group is currently valued at $ 40m (about sh143b) by Forbes, a net worth that has skyrocketed mostly in the last three years.

Worth smiling about ear-to-ear, as well, for Mobetto, is that Rick Ross has a record of giving. From his family, women to friends. In 2018, he gave his son a whole wingstop franchise as a birthday gift. Better still, while appearing on the Steve Harvey show last year, he intimated about giving half of whatever he owns to a woman he is in love with.

The man lives large both literary and in actual terms. If you watched Coming to America 2, you must have seen Ross’ mansion, also Mobetto’s potential matrimonial home, being used as the king’s palace in the film.

Ross bought this lavish mansion found in Atlanta, Georgia, from former boxer Evander Holyfield at $ 5.8m (about sh21b). The mansion sits on 254 acres of land, something that continues to show Ross’ big boss lifestyle.

While commenting about him and Mobetto in a Tanzanian radio interview, in September, Ross revealed that he is committed to supporting Mobetto’s businesses in the fashion industry and that, “I want to see her succeed all the way.”