Winnie Nwagi parades tattooed behind

Swangz Avenue’s songstress and diva Winnie Nwagi can never let the internet settle minus abit of her presence and relevance.

Months back she posted her bikini pictures on social media platforms, and she was bashed by fans for having what they call potholes on her bums. Others went out to say they were effects of polio injections.

Now after this bashing of negativity on her photos, the fire baby went ahead and got a tattoo at the very spots on her body that were criticized and shared the pictures on her social media platforms.

Showing off her behind and curves in the netted see through dress, Winnie captioned these pictures with a what was your favorite perfomance after her perfomance on tuskermaltconversations YouTube channel.

As always Ugandans and her fans allover came out to comment on the mother of one pictures, many asking shy she shared such pictures, yet her daughter is now grown up while others went on to praise her confidence.