Witchdoctor confesses, leads Police to body of murdered client

A witchdoctor in Rukungiri district has led the Police to the site where they recovered the body of his client who was last week murdered in his shrine.

Sulaiman Mugisha, 43, a resident of Rwebinyonyi village, Rwenshama Parish in Bwambara sub-county on Thursday, April 28, 2022 led the Police to the body of Sulaiman Mutabazi, 57.

Mutabazi went missing on April 19, 2022 at around 8:30pm after a disagreement with the shrine owner.

It is said the victim was last seen entering the same place with his motorcycle, but his body was recovered late on April 28 from Rweshama swamp, where the suspect, Mugisha, led the police detectives after confessing to the murder.

The Kigezi region police spokesman, Elly Maate, confirmed the recovery of the body, saying the victim was a businessman in Omukagoro village Bwambara parish, in Rukungiri district.

It is alleged that Mutabazi used to move to the home of the suspect at Rwebinyonyi village for healing and consultation and had always been seen naked smoking a pipe, emindi, together with the shrine owner at his place, near the murram road leading to a landing site.

Maate said according to police investigations, on April 19, 2022, at around 8:30pm, the victim, as usual, was seen entering the same place with his motorcycle and later neighbours heard him complaining and quarrelling with Mugisha over the money he had spent, but claimed that he had not got any solution to his increasing problems.

“At around 2:00am on April 20, 2022, two motorcycles were heard leaving that home and since then, the victim disappeared,” Maate explained.

Mutabazi’s son, Buseni Kakuru, on April 24, 2022, reported the disappearance of his father at Rwenshama Police Station and the matter was forwarded to Rukungiri Police Station.

“A team of detectives moved on ground and Mugisha, the main suspect plus his other family members were arrested,” he explained.

The other suspects included Shadia Kesande, 25; Emily Kyomugisha; Silvan Barisigara, 32, and Ramadhan Mugisha.

It is alleged that they were nabbed as they tried to flee the village.

Maate said on further interrogations, the suspects revealed the whereabouts of the body. They were escorted to the scene where indeed the body was recovered, and it was taken to Rwakabengo Health Centre III for a postmortem examination.

Maate said the disappearance case had been changed to murder and registered as Rukungiri CRB335/2022 as inquiries continued.