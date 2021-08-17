Wizkid claims Justin Bieber asked him to remix ‘Essence’

By Ahmad Muto

Multi award-winning Nigerian crooner Wizkid claims it was Canadian singer, Justin Bieber who reached out to him first asking be a part of his song Essence.

Beiber’s contribution to the song made it a Billboard Hot100 great, driving it up the charts right now at the number nine spot.

According to Wizkid, Bieber loved the record and sent him his verse that was just fitting. They met, performed together and also ended up recording more music together. It should be noted that Bieber thanked Wizkid on social media for allowing him be a part of the ‘song of the summer.’

Essence has set many records. It became the most shazamed song by an African artiste in early September, the first Nigerian song to enter the Billboard Hot100 chart and rise to Top20 in July while this month, it became the first Nigerian song to be certified Platinum in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). A platinum plaque is earned when a song has been streamed one million times.