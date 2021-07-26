Skip to content Skip to footer

Wizkid, Tems receive five Soul Train Music Award nominations

7 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto
Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid has bagged five nominations in 2021 Soul Train Awards 2021. This was announced on Tuesday, by the organisers of the awards who released the list of nominees.
Tems, with whom he collaborated on the global hit, Essence scored four nominations. Their shared nominations come in the categories of video of the year, song of the year, The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award and Best collaboration all for Essence.
Then Wizkid scored a nomination for album of the year for the Made in Lagos and Tems scores one for Best new artiste.
H.E.R leads with eight nods, Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown have six apiece followed by Wizkid and Tems.
The Soul Train Music awards is an annual music awards show that honours the best in African-American culture, music and entertainment.
This year’s award ceremony will be held on November 20, 2021 at the Apollo Theatre, New York, hosted by American actresses Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell.

