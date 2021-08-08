Wizkid’s album ties Fela Kuti’s on Billboard album charts

Nigerian crooner, Wizkid’s album Made In Lagos is continuing to hit milestones months after its release late last year. Weeks ago, it officially became the highest charting Nigerian album on the Billboard 200. It has now tied iconic Nigerian Afro-beat star, Fela Kuti’s The Best of Black President as the album with the longest run on Billboard’s World Music albums chart.

Fela’s posthumous album, which was released in 2009, spent a total of 45 weeks on the charts and peaked at number three on January, 23, 2010 while Wizkid’s peaked at number one on August 28, 2021 and has so far spent 45 weeks on the charts. It is a far cry from his 2017 album Sounds from the other side that spent only four weeks on the chart and reached a peak position of number two.

Meanwhile, Essence, the 11th song off the Made in Lagos album is set to become the first Nigerian song to hit platinum in the US. This comes two weeks after it was certified Gold becoming Wizkid’s second album Gold record after Come Closer, featuring Drake.