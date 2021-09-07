Wizkid’s Essence first African song to be certified Platinum in the US

By Ahmad Muto

Grammy award winner Nigeria’s Wizkid and singer Tems are yet to stop winning with their song, Essence. Latest is, they received a Platinum plaque for the song after it became a runaway hit in the US. The pair received the plaque on Monday, October 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The video on YouTube has amassed 35 million views in five months.

The plaque makes Essence the first African song to be certified Platinum. After receiving the shiny plaque, Wizkid told Tems he appreciates her, she is a superstar and it is her time. The world needs to hear from her.

These awards are given by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). An artiste earns a platinum plaque when a song has been streamed one million times. Or if an album has sold one million copies.

Essence is the eleventh song off Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album released late last year. It has been remixed with the help of Canadian star, Justin Bieber, taking it to the top of the Billboard R&B and Airplay charts. It also became the most shazamed song in the US by an African artiste last month, after Master KG’s Jerusalema in 2020.

Meanwhile on Tems’ part, she collaborated with Canadian rapper, Drake on the song Fountain off the album Certified Lover Boy that earned her a second Billboard Hot100 song after Essence.