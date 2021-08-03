Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ most shazamed song



By Ahmad Muto

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s single, Essence featuring Tems has become the most searched song on music search platform, Shazam.

Shazam through their Twitter account announced last week that the song had become the most searched in the US: “Big Congrats to @wizkidayo!! #Essence is now the most Shazamed song in the United States.”

This feat makes it the second most shazamed song in the world by an African artiste after Master KG’s lock down anthem, Jerusalema hit the milestone in the last quarter of 2020.

On Tuesday, September 31, 2021, while Essence was 13th on the Billboard Hot 100, it hit No.1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Two weeks ago, the singer’s Made in Lagos released late last year off which Essence is the 11th song topped the Billboard World album chart. It is also the first African album to debut on Spotify World Album Chart in the top ten position.

Wizkid headlined the Dirty December concert in Kampala at the Kololo Airstrip in December 2019 and also collaborated with the Goodlyfe duo Weasel and the late Mowzey Radio on Do not Cry earlier.