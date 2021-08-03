Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ album tops Billboard chart

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Wizkid’s latest album Made in Lagos has hit a major milestone after clinching the number one spot on the Billboard world album chart.

Released late last year, its success was largely driven by the 11th song off the album titled Essence featuring sensational Nigerian star, Tems. Last month, on its way to the top, it became the first Nigerian song on the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 music chart in July.

This month, Wizkid got help from Canadian crooner, Justin Beiber to remix Essence. As of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, it hit the number one spot on the Billboard world digital song sales chart.

Made in Lagos is also the first African album to debut on the Spotify World Global Album chart at top ten position days after its release.

The two original acts of the song, Essence – Wizkid and Tems – have a history with Uganda. Wizkid among other things collaborated with the Goodlyfe duo, the late Mowzey and singer Weasel on the song Don’t Cry. He also headlined the Dirty December concert in Kampala in 2019 at the Kololo Airstrip. This was after embarrassing the organisers of the show a few times by postponing it.

Tems on the other hand was arrested alongside fellow Nigerian singer Omah Lay in Kampala in December 2020 after turning up for a gig when concerts were not allowed because of Covid-19. They were arraigned in court and later released. However, on touching down in Nigeria, she took to Twitter to accuse Bebe Cool of engineering their arrest. The Gagamel boss had vowed hours to the show that he would do everything in his powers to frustrate it.