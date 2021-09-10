Wizkid’s Made in Lagos hits one billion streams

By Ahmad Muto

Grammy award winner Wizkid’s last album Made in Lagos, released in November 2020, has notched one billion streams across all streaming platforms in less than a year of its release. The revelation came to light on Sunday, October 10, 2021, with the album streams reading 140 million streams on Audiomack, 322 million streams on Apple Music, 327 million streams on YouTube and 229 million streams on Spotify.

The same album tied Nigerian music icon Fela Kuti’s The Best of Black President released posthumously in 2009 and spent 45 weeks on the Billboard World Albums Chart. It came weeks after Wizkid’s album became the highest charting Nigerian album on the Billboard 200.

The Made in Lagos album is also the first African album to debut on Spotify World Album Charts in the Top 10 position.

Wizkid headlined the Dirty December concert at the Kololo Airstrip, Kampala in December 2019 and collaborated with the former Goodlyfe duo, Radio and Weasel on the song Do not Cry produced by Washington.