Women Zibs: Maureen Kabasiita realises that age is not just a number

By Faith Ngabirwe

There is a meme I have failed to delete on every round of inspection I do on my phone. That image of people giving us, women, advice mbu we shouldn’t date older men, and then, on the other hand, there’s an assortment of goodies from the older guy staring at us. The love for a good life and quick fixes is what most times leads to this old-is-gold love.

I mean Dzaddy will jump in at your every cry with warm hugs, accompanied by crisp bank notes instead of sitting with you, looking at the sky, counting stars and asking the annoying question, “So, what are you going to do?”

I come to you with a dilemma and you instead turn to me with question upon question? You are the people who make us wish Bugingo and Makula well because they seem to be living the text-book definition of love against all odds, hehe.

A relationship with an older guy is all fun and games until he starts parenting you, taking you back to the long gone days of curfew, what not to wear, which friends to associate with and making it clear that he is not interested in nights out. That can only mean you are grounded. Of course, now in this era of women empowerment, the woman will grow wings that she will not accept to be trimmed and the end result will be bruises, broken jaws and hospital visits.

There’s a way older guys think they’re always right. Just because he graced this earth 30 years before your parents even thought about meeting and mating under that mango tree, makes him think you are his toto to swing around. And when you walk out of line, he will put you back in line with strong caution and sometimes portions of physical punishments.

Whereas age is just a number during other games and life ‘eating’ sessions, once his friends start encouraging him to discipline you and beg you to listen to the mzee out of respect for his age, that is when you will know that age is not just a number. There’s something else therein. The promises of heaven on earth can be withdrawn anytime if you bring back a bad report on life as he has taught you. If you think I’m lying, ask Maureen Kabasiita.