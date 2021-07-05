World Photography Day: A blast from the past

By Emmanuel Ssejjengo

Today is World Photography Day. In an age where everyone with a smartphone becomes an instant photographer, we shall only raise our glasses to the professionals – our photojournalists. As New Vision celebrates 35 years of existence, we revisit its entertainment archives and bring you the best 35 moments captured on camera through those years.

A word of advice: if you can identify all those moments and the people in the pictures, please go for your jabs.

Soukous superstar Alain Kounkou performing at Ggaba Beach in 1996 YOU DON’T KNOW MY NAME…

American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys (right) poses with Capital FM’s Karitas Karisimbi (centre) and Rachel K of WBS TV’s Jam Agenda in Masaka on April 10, 2006

Keys serving lunch to some of the children who received her in Masaka

Keys dressed in a gomesi during her visit to Masaka on April 10, 2006

Congolese singer and composer Aurlus Mabélé performing at Makerere University on December 1, 1993

Mabélé at Fairway Hotel in Kampala on September 9, 1992 RETIRED, BUT NOT TIRED

Dancers Christopher Kato and Night Flower at Viper Room in Kampala during the final oldies dancing competition in December 2001

Kato asks to dance with Night Flower at the launch of Winnie Munyenga and Grace Nakalema’s album at Hotel Equatoria on August 27, 2004

Congolese Soukous star Dany Engobo and his queen dancers entertaining revellers at Kaos Bar in November 2000

South African reggae musician Lucky Dube with New Vision’s William Pike, as well as musician Elly Wamala and daughter Lydia Wamala at Capital FM in 1996

A dancer from Congolese outfit Extra Musica performing at Sabrina’s Pub on April 13, 2001

Congolese singer General Defao and his queen dancer performing at Sabrina’s Pub on March 3, 2000

Goats racing at the annual Royal Ascot Goat Races at Speke Resort, Munyonyo on August 26, 2006

Alex Porter, the general manager of Garden City and Kelly Forbes of the British High Commission during the Royal Ascot Goat Races on June 14, 2003. They took the award for Best Dressed Couple

KADONGO KAMU MAESTROS

Paulo Kafeero

Herman Basudde and wife Nakitto a week before he died in 1997

Herman Basudde’s wife Nakitto sings Nsigadde Bwomu (I have been left on my own) at Pride Theatre in Kampala

Livingstone Kasozi performing at a show aimed at fighting AIDS in August 1996

Umar Katumba performing

Annet Ddamulira

Umar Katumba’s debut stage show at Pride Theatre

Mathias Walukagga and Willy Mukabya performing at a concert at Namboole

Jamiru Kabuye entertaining revellers at Lord Fred Sebatta’s show at Nakivubo Stadium in Kampala

Fred Masagazi and Hadija Namale sing the latter’s 1969 composition Bossa during the Back to The Sixties Show at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel in 1995

Christopher Ssebadduka during the “E Buddu Y’ewaffe” concert at Victoria Terrace View Theatre in Kampala

Dan Mugula Ssalongo (Taata w’abayimbi)

Willy Mukabya

The Obsessions dancers entertain guests who attended the closure of the Commonwealth management training workshop at Hotel Africana on September 21, 2006

Nigerian reggae star Ras Kimono (centre) at Entebbe International Airport in 1999

(From left to right): A member of the Kenyan singing duo Longombas, Kenya’s Wyre, Uganda’s Dizzy Nuts, Trinidadian reggae singer Marlon Asher, Uganda’s Bebe Cool, Kenya’s Nazizi, Kenya’s DJ Pinye and Bongo Flava singer Dudu Baya at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala after a press conference in 2007

Media personality Roger Mugisha, formerly known as Shadow, with some of the members of his erotic dance group, Shadow’s Angels, in the early 2000s

Senegalese kora player Soriba Kouyaté entertaining guests at Club Obligato, Kampala

South African singer Jonathan Butler performing during the annual Jazz Safari at the Kampala Serena Hotel in 2010

Congolese music promoter Tamukati Ndongala (seated) with Congolese singer Kanda Bongo Man in Uganda in December 1997