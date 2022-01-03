World Sleep Day: Sleeping as music blares

By Kampala Sun Writer

Have a goodnight. Sweet dreams. Sleep tight. Night night.

Even with these words we tell our loved ones as they go off to slumber, some still have sleep challenges.

Today is World Sleep Day, which aims to celebrate sleep and help those who have sleep problems.

But we, at The Kampala Sun, are focusing on the party animals who give in to sweet sleep during events with blaring music. How do you, people, do it? A little too much to drink? Exhaustion? Perhaps it’s time to see that sleep specialist if it’s a common occurrence.