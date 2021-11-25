XFM is hottest radio station at Buzz Teenz Awards

By Kampala Sun Writer

94.8 XFM is the hottest radio station in Kampala, going by the awards it received at the Buzz Teenz Awards in Industrial Area yesterday.

It won Teenz Hottest Radio Station, as well as Teenz Hottest Radio Program (Xplosion). The station’s DJ Ali Breezy (Ali Ssejjemba), who hosts Xplosion together with King Mats, took home Teenz Hottest DJ. He also bagged Teenz Hottest Collabo, featuring dancehall artiste Eezzy.

When The Kampala Sun reached out to Ali Breezy on his wins, he sounded indebted to his fans and Vision Group as a company. He lamented that he was in Gulu yesterday and couldn’t make it on time to receive the awards.

“I left Gulu at 10:00am and by 4:00pm, I had reached Kampala.”

The event was ending, but he managed to dash to the venue and pick the accolades.

“I started doing Xplosion in 2014 and I have honed my skills through the years. I thank the company for giving me the opportunity to be the best I can be,” Breezy said.

Xplosion runs every Saturday from 7:00pm till midnight. It’s a dance parte, Breezy added.

He further thanked his fans for voting him.

When contacted this morning, XFM station manager Ghislain Masamba expressed happiness about the awards. He commended the entire XFM team, particularly Ali Breezy and King Mats, for the work well done.

“Yesterday was a good day at the Buzz Teenz Awards. I am really proud as the XFM station manager and I am looking forward to the future and achieving bigger things.”

94.8 XFM is an English radio station under Vision Group, targeting 18 to 28 year-old urban youth.

According to the MTN website, this is the 15th year the Buzz Teenz Awards have been running. They say the awards, sponsored by MTN Pulse, are a voice for Uganda’s youth. The nominations and voting is limited to youth 20 years and younger.

“Through their voice, Buzz Teenz Awards, the teenagers celebrate their peers, idols and businesses that influence them in positive ways on top of rich entertainment value.”

BUZZ TEENZ AWARDS 2021 WINNERS