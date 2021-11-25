Skip to content Skip to footer

XFM is hottest radio station at Buzz Teenz Awards

HomeAll PostsAwardsXFM is hottest radio station at Buzz Teenz Awards
3 hours ago
Share
6Views 0Comments

By Kampala Sun Writer

94.8 XFM is the hottest radio station in Kampala, going by the awards it received at the Buzz Teenz Awards in Industrial Area yesterday.

It won Teenz Hottest Radio Station, as well as Teenz Hottest Radio Program (Xplosion). The station’s DJ Ali Breezy (Ali Ssejjemba), who hosts Xplosion together with King Mats, took home Teenz Hottest DJ.  He also bagged Teenz Hottest Collabo, featuring dancehall artiste Eezzy.

When The Kampala Sun reached out to Ali Breezy on his wins, he sounded indebted to his fans and Vision Group as a company. He lamented that he was in Gulu yesterday and couldn’t make it on time to receive the awards.

“I left Gulu at 10:00am and by 4:00pm, I had reached Kampala.”

The event was ending, but he managed to dash to the venue and pick the accolades.

“I started doing Xplosion in 2014 and I have honed my skills through the years. I thank the company for giving me the opportunity to be the best I can be,” Breezy said.

Xplosion runs every Saturday from 7:00pm till midnight. It’s a dance parte, Breezy added.

He further thanked his fans for voting him.

When contacted this  morning, XFM station manager Ghislain Masamba expressed happiness about the awards. He commended the entire XFM team, particularly Ali Breezy and King Mats, for the work well done.

“Yesterday was a good day at the Buzz Teenz Awards. I am really proud as the XFM station manager and I am looking forward to the future and achieving bigger things.”

Ghislain Masamba
Ali Breezy

94.8 XFM is an English radio station under Vision Group, targeting 18 to 28 year-old urban youth.

According to the MTN website, this is the 15th year the Buzz Teenz Awards have been running. They say the awards, sponsored by MTN Pulse, are a voice for Uganda’s youth. The nominations and voting is limited to youth 20 years and younger.

“Through their voice, Buzz Teenz Awards, the teenagers celebrate their peers, idols and businesses that influence them in positive ways on top of rich entertainment value.”

 

BUZZ TEENZ AWARDS 2021 WINNERS

 

Category Winner
Artist of the year Azawi
Teenz Male Artist Pallaso
Teenz Female Artist Azawi
Teenz Hottest Song Writer Azawi
Teenz Next Big Thing Brennan Baby
Teenz Breakout Artist Liam Voice
Teenz Hottest Song of the year Slow Dancing – Azawi
Teenz Flyest Video Slow Dancing – Azawi
Teenz Hottest Collabo Abeggume DJ Ali Breezy Ft Eezzy
Teenz Gospel Song Mbeera – Levixone Ft Grace Morgan
Teenz Hottest TikToker Mickey Seams 2 Funny
Teenz Hottest Radio Station XFM
Teenz Hottest Radio Program Xplosion – XFM
Teenz TV Station NBS TV
Teenz Hottest TV Personality Douglas Lwanga
Teenz Hottest TV Show NBS After 5
Teenz Fashion Star Solomon Kampala
Teenz Hottest DJ DJ Ali Breezy
Teenz Hottest Audio Producer Nessim
Teenz Hottest TikTok Sound of the year Omwana Wabandi Daddy Andre
Teenz Cultural Icon by Reach A Hand Naava Grey

 

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Mizigo Express premieres latest season
November 25, 2021
Latest News
Profile: Meet self-made entrepreneur Peter Sylvester Carlos aka Bosskhan Bills, with a charitable heart for East Africa
September 1, 2021
Top News
Bobi Wine’s daughter in Princess Moana themed birthday party
August 11, 2021
Latest News
Abtex blasted as Maama Fiina celebrates birthday with new ride
November 23, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.