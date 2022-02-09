XFM’s Faiza wows guests at MTN hip hop awards launch

By Nicholas Oneal

After five years of organising the MTN UG Hip Hop awards, MTN has today, April 7, launched the sixth edition of the awards at its head offices on Port Bell Road in Kampala.

The awards, which will be held on Saturday, May 28, with the aim of recognising accomplished hip-hop artistes, will also uplift virgin talent through the MTN Pulse Cypher challenge.

The company will extend support to the young undiscovered talents through the MTN Pulse Cypher challenge to enable them to showcase their abilities in an online hip hop rap battle.

A rap battle among media personalities was held during the launch and the only female who happened to be a participant was XFM morning show host Faiza Fabs.

Performing American rapper Puff Daddy’s Hate Me Now, Faiza killed the guests with her unique voice.