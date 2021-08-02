Ykee Benda asks Museveni to buy his album at sh35m

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Ykee Benda whose latest album he claims sold 500 digital copies within the first three days of release has taken guerilla marketing out of the interwebs to the political circuit.

He has particularly asked the first citizen, President Yoweri Museveni to get himself a digital copy of the Kirabo album he released last week.

“Good Morning your excellency…. I recently dropped a master piece of an album… You need to get yourself a copy Sir…. I am certain you will love at least 5 to 10 songs. It is only sh35,000 for the fans. But for you I will make it very affordable at just sh35m #KiraboAlbum,” he tweeted.

This was in response to the President’s remarks at the International Youth Day celebrations at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds where he urged the youth to engage in the four sectors of the economy – commercial agriculture, industries, services and ICT.

The album that is only available on the Mpaka Records website where it is bought using Mobile Money earned the singer sh17.5 million in three days. Banange featuring Lydia Jazmine has received the most airplay out of all the songs on the 18-track album. It also has a redo of Racheal Magoola’s hit song Obangaina and a collabo titled Magic with Nigeria’s Tekno Miles.

Rapper GNL Zamba was arguably the first artiste who exclusively experimented with digital album sales for his The Spear album released in November 2020. Early this year he came out thumping his chest that he had earned sh1b from it without any serious media airplay.