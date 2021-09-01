Skip to content Skip to footer

Ykee Benda, Azawi named Covid-19 vaccination ambassadors

4 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto
Singers Ykee Benda and Azawi have been named Covid-19 vaccination ambassadors by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) in their campaign to get 4.8 million Ugandans vaccinated so concerts can be re-opened, as president Museveni said in his last address.
The singers are urging Ugandans to get vaccinated. This particular campaign will take place on Saturday, October 16 at the Kololo Airstrip starting 9:00am to 5:00pm. It is free entry.
According to Ykee Benda, he is “humbled to be part of something of this much importance to us as a nation.” He added: “Let us get vaccinated my people. The campaigns I gladly take on.”
Vision Group is one of the partners.
UBL embarked on the vaccination drive last month in city suburbs. Among other areas, they have done Kansanga, Kisaasi and Kyanja. They said it is a “private sector initiative to increase vaccination uptake in our community and ensure sustainable and inclusive recovery of our economy and entertainment/hospitality sector.”

