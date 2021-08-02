Ykee Benda begged Racheal Magoola for song rights



By Ahmad Muto

Months after singer Eddy Kenzo released his Made in Africa album that among others featured a remake of Congolese legend, Kanda Bongoman’s Moni, Ykee Benda has now released his 18-track Kirabo album. Among the songs is a remake of singer turned legislator, Racheal Magoola’s one time hit, Obangaina.

According to him, he got in touch with Magoola who gave him the rights to add his own character and feel to the song, take it back to her for approval, a thing he did.

“Hon. Racheal Magoola gave me the rights to the song. And supported me as a young artiste who loved Obangaina as a child. We used to go to local village wells to have Lingala competitions that I always won. Then I looked for her. She was busy, but when I finally met her, she said she had listened to two of my songs and loved them. That is why it is Obangaina redo,” explained Ykee Benda.

The album also features a collaboration with Nigerian singer Tecno Miles that he said was recorded two years ago and not recently when a photo of them together in studio made rounds on social media.

On Kenzo’s part, he explained that when Kanda Bongoman came to Uganda years back, he sent Comedian Patrick Salvado to look for him, a thing that left him shocked about how the Congolese legend knew about him. That was when they started the conversation on the rights to redo Moni.

Magoola was earlier this year elected the woman member o parliament for Bugweri District. The song Obangaina was released in the late 1990s.