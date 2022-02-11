Ykee Benda denies parting ways with Dre Cali

By Alex Balimwikungu

The latest rumour on the grapevine is that Singer and President of Mpaka Records Ykee Benda and his protégé Dre Cali had gone separate ways.

Word abound that the two had a bitter fall out over money which prompted Dre Cali to jump ship to Canada to eke a better life rather than stay around and feed on peanuts.

Although Ykee Benda has been eerily quiet on the matter further fanning speculation, he came out on Saturday, in a press statement and denied all the allegations.

In a well-worded statement authored by Louis Gashumba, the Mpaka Records Operations manager it is revealed that there is no existing disagreement with the ‘ebisooka nebisembayo’ singer

“Mpaka Records is in close ties with Dre Cali and his family hoping to understand and clarify issues around Dre Cali’s travelling to Canada. As a business we are committed to understanding the situation and if there is any issue, it will be sorted out amicably,” he revealed.