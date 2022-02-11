Skip to content Skip to footer

Ykee Benda denies parting ways with Dre Cali

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsYkee Benda denies parting ways with Dre Cali
5 hours ago
Share
109Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

The latest rumour on the grapevine is that Singer and President of Mpaka Records Ykee Benda and his protégé Dre Cali had gone separate ways.

Word abound that the two had a bitter fall out over money which prompted Dre Cali to jump ship to Canada  to eke a better life rather than stay around and feed on peanuts.

Although Ykee Benda has been eerily quiet on the matter further fanning speculation, he came out on Saturday, in a press statement and denied all the allegations.

In a well-worded statement authored by Louis Gashumba, the Mpaka Records Operations manager it is revealed that there is no existing disagreement with the ‘ebisooka nebisembayo’ singer

“Mpaka Records is in close ties with Dre Cali and his family hoping to understand and clarify issues around Dre Cali’s travelling to Canada. As a business we are committed to understanding the situation and if there is any issue, it will be sorted out amicably,” he revealed.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Bebe Cool thrills as Catwalk Lounge officially opens
February 11, 2022
Latest News Top News
Man who died on Swift bus was a terrorist – Museveni
October 26, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle Top News
How it’s going down at Roast and Rhyme
February 27, 2022
Celebrity News Latest News Top News
Vinka bounces back with “Thank God” after one-year hiatus
September 10, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.