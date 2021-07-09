Ykee Benda endorses King Saha for UMA president

By Hussein Kiganda

Former Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president Ykee Benda (real name Wycliffe Tugume) has expressed support for King Saha (Mansour Ssemanda) as he runs for the UMA presidential position.

Posting on his social media handles, the Mpaka Records boss said: “I am here to introduce to you my president of Uganda Musicians Association, Mr. King Saha…The reason I am voting for King Saha is because I trust him. I’ve dealt with him for the past five years. He is a man of his word, and I trust him to be my president.”

Ykee Benda was the president of UMA in 2020 before resigning in 2021 after he was trashed for supporting the MAMA Awards that were to be held in Kampala.

King Saha expressed interest in the position after the UMA president Cindy Sanyu announced that elections for the association were to be held soon.

Singer Kalifah Aganaga (Sadat Mukiibi) also expressed interest in the vice-president position.

Since the announcement that the association’s elections were to be held online, there has been uproar.