Ykee Benda worried about his album going to waste

- By Ahmad Muto
Like singer Eezzy of the Tumbiza sound fame last year, Ykee Benda has shared his frustration with having released an album that is doing well in his opinion, but that he cannot do much with. It is important to note that he released his Kirabo album less than a month ago and the most popular songs off it have turned out to be Banange with Lydia Jazmine and Obangaina; a re-do of Racheal Magoola’s original.
Through his social media, he begged they at least lift the lock down on concerts and happening places for some time, just to experience how it is like. “Mr. President please release us. Even if it is just for one month… Nzegumala… To many hits. I want to see my fans,” he tweeted.
Just three days after releasing the album, he claimed he sold 500 digital copies of the album off his Mpaka Records website. That technically means he made sh17.5m. Two days, later, he begged President Museveni to consider buying a copy of the album at only sh35m, promising he would not regret.
Banange reached a peak position of number two on YouTube’s Top 100 songs in Uganda while Obangaina is currently number two.
According to Bukedde TV’s Josephat Sseguya, artistes Eezzy, Crysto Panda and Angella Katatumba were the unluckiest artistes of 2020. That with Eezzy’s Tumbiza sound, Angella’s Tonelabira and Panda’s, Kyoyina omanya, they missed getting booked all over the country the whole year because of Covid-19.