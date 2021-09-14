Ykee Benda yearns for Azawi collabo as he eyes a Grammy

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Ykee Benda has revealed that the one local artistes he is yearning to record a collaboration with is Swangz Avenue’s Priscilla Zawedde, alias Azawi. He stated that he is a huge fan of the Slow dancing singer and would not mind even if she called him on short notice.

He also noted that Azawi has embraced the fact that music is now global and took on a vibe that will cross borders with her new African Music album, a fact not many local artistes have understood yet.

That said, Ykee Benda added a Grammy award to the boxes he plans to check. He said everyone at his label, Mpaka Records has seen the potential in him and have therefore given him the moniker “Grammy boy.” He added that if he fails, it will be a generational struggle that he will pass on to his son, Dante.

It should be noted that Benda is not the first local artiste to vow to bring Uganda a Grammy award. At the height of the success of rapper Bigyril’s Parte after Parte, he said he will bring the country its first Grammy Award.

Then singer Crysto Panda vowed not to rest until he wins a Grammy Award. Meanwhile, last month, media personality Lucky Mbabazi endorsed singer Azawi saying she is the one Ugandan artiste with the potential to win a Grammy among other international awards. In response, the singer said a Grammy would be a bonus.