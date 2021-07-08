Ykee Benda’s ‘Banange’ tops Uganda’s 100 YouTube songs

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Ykee Benda’s latest song ‘Banage’ featuring songstress Lydia Jazmine is sitting ontop of Youtube’s 100 songs in Uganda and the latter is elated by the feat that she took to her Twitter page to share the news with their fans.

“#BANANGE is No.1 On YouTube. Congratulations @ykeebenda Song #18 ft Lydia Jazmine, off his soon to be released album #kirabo. Y’all will definitely love it! Great work there bro! We made a smash classic Hit!”

The song was released on Monday, July 12 following a photo teaser days earlier that left social media guessing. The two dressed like a bride and a groom generating all of sorts of conspiracies as much as many suspected it couldn’t have been anything but a music video.

On Youtube, it has so far garnered over 300,000 views plus a bunch of positive and negative reviews. A section of critics had bones to pick in regards to the concept, some with the lyrics claiming it’s so shallow that all they hear is ‘Banange’ on repeat. They accused Ykee Benda of trying to micro manage his projects, the reason the video has elements of monotony.

Singer Spice Diana was the last artiste to come on social media to share the progress of her song, ‘Body’ with Nince Henry on YouTube’s Top 100 Uganda chart that peaked at number two on June 21.