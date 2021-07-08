Skip to content Skip to footer

Ykee Benda’s ‘Banange’ tops Uganda’s 100 YouTube songs

10 hours ago
Share
53Views 0Comments

By Ahmad Muto
Singer Ykee Benda’s latest song ‘Banage’ featuring songstress Lydia Jazmine is sitting ontop of Youtube’s 100 songs in Uganda and the latter is elated by the feat that she took to her Twitter page to share the news with their fans.
“#BANANGE is No.1 On YouTube. Congratulations @ykeebenda Song #18 ft Lydia Jazmine, off his soon to be released album #kirabo. Y’all will definitely love it! Great work there bro! We made a smash classic Hit!”
The song was released on Monday, July 12 following a photo teaser days earlier that left social media guessing. The two dressed like a bride and a groom generating all of sorts of conspiracies as much as many suspected it couldn’t have been anything but a music video.
On Youtube, it has so far garnered over 300,000 views plus a bunch of positive and negative reviews. A section of critics had bones to pick in regards to the concept, some with the lyrics claiming it’s so shallow that all they hear is ‘Banange’ on repeat. They accused Ykee Benda of trying to micro manage his projects, the reason the video has elements of monotony.
Singer Spice Diana was the last artiste to come on social media to share the progress of her song, ‘Body’ with Nince Henry on YouTube’s Top 100 Uganda chart that peaked at number two on June 21.  

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Music
Voltage music resurrect with “Mbundu” song
July 8, 2021
Latest News Music
Producer Baur cries out for help
July 13, 2021
Music
Da Agent: I will release more music only after the lock down
July 13, 2021
Latest News Music
Buka Chimney begs Crysto Panda not to sing ‘Pulosesi by pulosesi’
July 5, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.