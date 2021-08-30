Skip to content Skip to footer

You have failed as parents, do not blame me and my wife over photos – Bebe Cool

HomeAll PostsSex & RelationshipsYou have failed as parents, do not blame me...
6 hours ago
Share
68Views 0Comments


By Ahmad Muto
Singer Bebe Cool has responded to criticism on social media that was directed at the photos of him with his wife, Zuena celebrating his 44th birthday at Murchison Falls National park/Chobe Safari Lodge. The photos showed him holding his wife’s waist and another of them smooching. 
A bunch of people on social media accused them of spoiling their children online by sharing photos of their intimate moments. 
Well, Bebe Cool, on Monday, September 6, 2021 while speaking to reporters told those accusing them to accept they have failed as parents by letting their underage children access social media. He also noted that there is much worse content online than his photos with his wife, the reason none of his children has access.  
“People bashing us for having posted my birthday celebration photos with my wife accusing us of spoiling their children have failed as parents and should not go around looking for excuses and blaming people. It is not only our photos that are on social media, but many other worse things not fit for children,” he said. 
According to him, neither his footballer son, Alpha Ssali nor daughter Beata who is yet to turn 15 have digital prints, not even WhatsApp. Bebe Cool turned 44 on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He left for Murchison falls national park with his wife and bunch of friends. Over the weekend he asked the Ministry of Tourism to enable domestic tourism by lowering fees for locals, otherwise not many will be able to tour the country. 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Sex & Relationships
Bad Black cohabited with a Bwaise carpenter after Prison
August 30, 2021
Sex & Relationships
Zari reveals she is single and not searching
August 16, 2021
Sex & Relationships
I have dated some broke men too – Zari
August 17, 2021
Sex & Relationships
“I will credit my baby daddy when he comes home officially,” says Chozen Becky
September 1, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.