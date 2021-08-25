You just made history – Cindy praises Ssuna

By Ahmad Muto

The president of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), Cinderella Sanyu, alias Cindy has revealed that singer, songwriter and producer, Omulangira Ssuna has earned her respect following his brave act that saw him put three media personalities behind bars.

Through her Instagram page on Sunday, October 3, 2021, she put up a post praising Ssuna, saying he did what most artistes have not been able to do.

“Good morning world. I have got so much respect for this man @iamossuna for having the balls to do what most artists are scared to do. Character assassination and defamation is a real crime and if dialogue fails then the law should take over. Power to you man,” she captioned a photo of the singer.

Then Ssuna replied: “Thanks my sister.” Cindy added: “@iamossuna Always. You just made history and I am proud to know you. God Bless you mwana.”

It should be noted that on Thursday, September 2, 2021, Ssuna made news after he broke down at a press conference accusing three Sanyuka TV presenters of defamation and character assassination. He accused them of trolling him for 20 minutes making wild allegations. He struck a month later on Friday, October 1, 2021 when the Buganda Road Magistrates court remanded the trio – Isaac Kayz Kawalya, William Nkuluri and Brian Wako to Kitalya Prison until Friday, October 15, 2021.

While appearing on UBC TV on Saturday, October 2, he said all he needed from them was an apology and that they retract the allegations they made against him, but pride did not let them.