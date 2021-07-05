You make me wish mother was here – Rema to Hamza

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Rema Namakula has indicated that her husband Hamza Ssebunya still gives her butterflies, the kind she would have loved her own mother to witness. On Saturday, October 9, she took to her Twitter page to praise the man she fondly referred to as ‘Sweet king’ wishing her mama was around to see how he is spoiling her.

“You make me wish my mama was still alive to see how you make her Kula happy.”

Rema was born to the late Hamida Nabbosa and Mukiibi Ssemakula. Singer Halima Namakula has, however, long identified as her mother and defended her choices from singer Eddy Kenzo, her daughter Aamal’s father to Hamza Ssebunya. In 2019, Rema surprised many when she introduced Ssebunya who was new to her fans at the time because she kept their dating phase a top secret. Eddy Kenzo who was abroad at the time had a meltdown on social media, asking the Government of Uganda to save him from trolls.