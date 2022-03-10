Young artists stage exhibition at Afriart Gallery

By Karim Ssozi

Young artists on April 9 showcased their works at Afriart Gallery in Industrial Area in Kampala.

Dubbed Where The Wild Things Are, the event started at 4:00pm, with guests coming from different regions of Uganda to appreciate art.

Young artists are often misunderstood and underappreciated by community, family and friends thus receiving little or no support.

However, Where The Wild Things Are gave young and emerging artistes from Uganda the opportunity to showcase their potential, to tell their stories seen through their own eyes and materialised through their own hands.

They sure did present a diverse selection of artworks.

The exhibition showcased powerful perspectives of East African women using self-portraiture as a medium while capturing the essence of emotions through spontaneous and free expression.

Participating artists included Richard Atugonza, Charlene Komuntale, Emmie Nume, Taha Odur and Switzin Twikirize, who experimented with different techniques, media and subject matter.