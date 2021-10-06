Skip to content Skip to footer

Young designers showcase at Xenson Art Space

3 hours ago
By Karim Ssozi

Lucky Ugandan fashion Designers got a chance to exhibit at the Xenson Art space located at Kamwokya. Young and passionate fashion designers saw their wishes and prayers come to life as they exhibited their fashion lines inspired by different textile, fabric, tie and dyes designs coupled with accessories for their first time.
This gave them a chance to network ,market their designs and mingle with the professional design creators like Sylivia Nancy Nantale aka Nalongo, Naomi Ampire who have a decent reputation in the fashion industry.
Designer Jacob Joshua Kajebe at the exhibition (Photo: Karim Ssozi)
Young emerging fashion designers Jacob Joshua  Kajebe and Sandra Bessie Kisakye shared their beginnings in the Fashion industry and are motivated to go beyond borders given their unique skills and visions.
Designer Naome Ampaire during the exhibition (Photo: Karim Ssozi)
