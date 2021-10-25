Young rapper Lucky Jo bags Fik Fameica collabo

By Kampala Sun writer

Remember when you used to hear about new emerging artists every once in a while? Now, there are practically new artistes being discovered every day and every minute. The latest to join the fray is 16-year old singer, Lucky Jo.

For one who joined the music fray one year ago, Lucky Jo, real names Lucky Joshua IIsa, a student of Green Hill Academy, has scored major milestones. He has already bagged collaborations with famous singers, Spice Diana (Mukwano) and Fik Fameica (This and That).

Speaking about his song with Fik Fameica, he reveals that he had an original version and never felt confident enough to promote the song. He is praises for the mastery Fik Fameica put on the song in the remix.

“He did justice to the collaboration. The song, produced by Nessim and Video by Sasha Vybz, has all the signs of a banger,” the young rapper purrs.

He says it is no longer about an age thing. He reveals that rap music specifically has leveraged the internet and gained a larger audience over the years.