Young visual artists hold vaccination mask exhibition

By Ivan Kabuye

A group of young artists from the Margaret Trowel school of Industrial Art have held a vaccination mask exhibition which they called the “Mask On Exhibition ” at the Uganda Museum



The Mask On exhibition is aimed at creating awareness in the community to fight the pandemic through the visual arts as a way to encourage a number of youth to put on their masks and also go for Vaccination programmes



These young artists defined their art pieces as enthusiasm to transform , disfranchise communities through their creative prowess attained from a life experience .

Hikmah Ssembatya an artist said that the mask on exhibition is an initiative for young visual artist who have come up together to combat community challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic through their visual arts.



He added on to say that many artist out there have not gotten a chance to express them selves from the visual arts since most of them are frustrated due to the prevailing situation .

The exhibition was attended by many people including Stella Nyanzi who as well took an initiative to exhibit her self as an art piece while putting on a mask

in a way of supporting the young artists.

Bright Rwamirama, the Minister of State for Agriculture , Animal and Fisheries who was the guest of honor at the exhibition pledged to be a voice in the cabinet for the power of art to communicate and Visualize needs in the country.

