Youth win big at NITA-U cybersecurity quiz

By Hussein Kiganda

Several youth are bagging cash at the National Information Technology Authority of Uganda (NITA-U) cyber security quiz dubbed NITA-U Festive Quiz, which started a few weeks ago.

The quiz, whose aim is to help the youth get basic knowledge on cyber security, was supposed to be held in schools, but was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It targets online users on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube based on the most engagements and voting by fellow users. When a question is posted, the top two answers with the most engagement each win sh500,000 (and a gift hamper) and the sh3m (and a gift hamper) goes to the group entrants.

According to Arnold Mangeni, the director of information security at NITA-U, each group must have a female participant for gender balance.

“We have set strict guidelines to ensure that among the group of five, there’s at least a female. Groups that submit all-male participants don’t meet the criteria for winning. We know students are at home and many are online. This quiz is a way to get them to positively be involved in the said quiz and at the same time create awareness about cyber security for themselves and their peers in a way they can understand,” Mangeni said.

Some of the winners so far are Brian Amanya, Hastings Tugume, Godfrey Natseli, Andrew Mugisha, Janat Kwagala and Sarah Namiiro.

The quiz ends this week.