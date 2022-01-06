Yvonne Kushe, music marry in ‘Unchained’ album release

By Ivan Kabuye

Clad in a wedding gown, Yvonne Kushe walked down the aisle to the stage to release her album titled Unchained at Onomo Hotel, Nakasero in Kampala yesterday, Saturday.

She kicked off the night with an electrifying live performance, giving her fans the best of her music on the album.

From Kanywayi, Mayah, Take You To Africa to the crowd’s favourite Tambula featuring Rickman, which was the latest on the album, she didn’t disappoint.

Yvonne had one of the best live album performances, however, it was her connection and zeal to ensure her fans were kept entertained that made the night magical.

Explaining why she performed in a wedding gown, she said music has been her life and she had to eventually say her vows.

Yvonne went on to reveal what pushed her to release Unchained.

“When I started creating this album, I had a lot of doubts and insecurities. Am I a singer? Am I good enough? So when I got over that, I created this album as a commemoration of the experience of me,” she said.

Yvonne added that it’s not been easy, it’s not been a straight path, but for now, she’s more than confident to push her album.