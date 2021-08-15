Zahara Toto gifted apartment on birthday

By Kampala Sun writer

Ever wondered why motor-mouth TV presenter Zahara Toto is quiet these days? It is likely she spends time marveling at her new apartment that was gifted to her recently.

News we have gathered is that she is now the proud owner of a condominium apartment in upscale Najjera thanks to her generous and besotted boyfriend, Ruben Roberts.

Sources close to the bubbly TV personality tell us that Ruben Roberts travelled thousands of miles from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to make this happen on her birthday recently.

A shocked Zahara Toto, who had not been in touch with Ruben broke down and cried when she learnt that she was the owner of the property valued at close to $100,000.

A reliable source to the businessman says he purchased the apartment at 350M from a property agency and handed the documents of acquisition to Toto as a surprise gift.

Although Reuben did not share the documents, he did not deny the claims by our source when we contacted him for a comment about the same. “I love her, I would buy her this world if I had the ability,” he said and refused to asked any further questions.

Reuben who now works in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) flew all the way from Kinshasha to deliver his surprise gift to Toto on Friday.

As he travelled to Uganda, Reuben recorded a number of videos in which he waxed lyrical about his undying love for Toto. “I am super excited to be back to Uganda after so much time. I missed Uganda, but Toto more. I can’t wait to see her. She doesn’t know yet that I am here,” Reuben

said in a video we have seen.

He also delivered a cake to her that had the words, “Who knew Angels could have birthdays?”

The two went for a night out together and were seen swapping saliva in public without caring who watched.

Reuben and Toto have been dating on and off since 2013. Between the years, Toto has been linked with a number of men, but Reuben still sticks around and continues to prove that Toto is the woman who stole his heart.

Sometime in 2019, Reuben also gifted her with a brand new car, a Harrier. For Toto, Reuben keeps giving.

The two had moved in together in 2018 and were residing in Luzira, but had to be separated by work obligations when Reuben landed a juicy job in DRC.

Reuben previously co-owned a betting company, BetOn and University of Pain, a gym in Kampala. He runs a farm in western Uganda and has interests in other businesses in Uganda and overseas