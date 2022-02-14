Zahara Toto, Zari Hassan end beef

By Paul Waiswa

The battle between media personality Zahara Toto and socialite Zari Hassan has finally come to an end. It sparked off when Toto while on her NBS uncut show attacked Zari indicating that she (Zari) fell down during a concert that was staged at Pearl of Africa hotel and was headlined by Nigerian singer Davido, and hosted by Zari herself. The battle started far back in this very concert when Zari wanted to move away her late husband’s friends from a seat reserved for Davido , the guest performer. In the process, she fell down and made Zahara’s day energized.

The two have had a bitter war that lasted for a while leaving them to send hurting messages to one another but seems they have reaped nothing from the years of enmity and decided to have it ended.

It’s been over three years ever since motor-mouthed NBS TV presenter Zahara Toto real name Zahara Nalumansi and South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan got into a bitter exchange.

Zari who has always been a topic of discussion on most Televisions, radios, and blogs in East Africa refuted Toto’s allegations and advised her to focus on reducing her huge belly and skin bleaching.

“Zahara Toto funa ku class, Sala ku kibuto. Fikisinga ne kala ezo ebili zolina. And oh, stop feeding people with lies about me. I don’t need your mention. Am already relevant,” She posted on her Instagram.

The media personalities have since then been enemies but yester night they reconciled.According to the pictures posted on Toto’s socials showed the hugging and smiling with no beef in the air.