Zari and Diamond: Netflix’s Young, Famous and African set for 2022

By Ahmad Muto

Young, Famous and African, the Netflix reality series that South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is set to feature in with her baby daddy, Diamond Platnumz is set for 2022.

The global streaming platform recently held its first-ever fan event dubbed Tudum where teasers of forthcoming originals were shown. Africa had a single debut, Young, Famous and African out of over 55 titles from across the world. Tudum according to Netflix is the sound you hear when you press play on the platform.

Peace Hyde, the executive producer of the original series, took to Instagram to share the development: “When we set out to create #YFA, we just had one goal in mind: To show the world an Africa that they have never seen before. An Africa that can tell its own original stories. Super excited that @Netflix selected Young, Famous and African’ as the official African Original Netflix title to represent our continent at the prestigious Netflix global #Tudum festival where we were among 55 titles including The Witcher, Bridgerton, Stranger Things and Extraction to be premiered for the 2022 slate. I cannot wait for the world to see the African excellence in action! So proud to be a part of an incredible team that made this possible! The Africans are coming! Deeply grateful!”

The series will feature a number of celebrities from East, West and Southern Africa – Uganda’s Zari Hassan, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Nigeria’s Annie Macaulay Idibia, 2Face Idibia, Swanky Jerry, South Africa’s Andile Ncube, Nadia Nakai and Khanyi Mbau.