Zari celebrates new Instagram milestone

By Alex Balimwikungu

South Africa based Ugandan socialite, influencer, and businesswoman Zari Hassan has come put to celebrate her 10 million Instagram followers.

Zari shared the good news on Thursday through a post in which she said it has not been easy to reach 10 million followers.

” I would like to take this very unique opportunity to thank all my loved ones, without forgetting all those who have the 10M, you will say I am serving Sele Bonge Birian. Guys 10M is not a joke, I say thank you so much ha. It’s not love, it’s the affection of the highest quality. I love you so so much baby10M for the big one. Thank you so much for the love,” she wrote.

Interestingly, it has taken Zari under a year to add to the 9 million followers she had at the beginning of the year 2021. With the new feat, she has overtaken the likes of Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o who also has over 9 million followers and Tanzania’s Wema Sepetu with 8.6 Million followers.