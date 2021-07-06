Skip to content Skip to footer

Zari, Dark Stallion back together

15 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Just the other week, Zari Hassan raised eyebrows among netizens after posting a cryptic message hinting at breaking up with her recently found lover, ‘Dark Stallion.’

In the post, Zari said the breakup hurt her but maintained the split was a necessary move since the relationship was not advancing her life in any way before deleting their pictures from her Instagram page.

“I miss him, but I had to let him go. If it doesn’t build me I won’t keep it,” she wrote. 

Zari and her mystery man, who some have insinuated is her chauffeur, got together a few months ago and have been the envy of many with their undeniable online chemistry.

Although naysayers spoke ill of their relationship, Zari has done the best to defended their love while still together.

Latest news is that they are back together after splitting for two weeks.

On Sunday, through her Instagram stories, Zari Hassan shared photos and a video taking a stroll in the woods with her sons alongside Dark Stallion.

A random fan rubbed Zari the wrong way by claiming the Dark Stallion is not her lover but just her driver.  According to Zari, people can think whatever they want because it does not bother  her.  All that matters is that they are back together and happy

