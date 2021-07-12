Zari excited about Netflix debut in ‘Young, Famous & African’

By Kampala Sun writer

Mark your calendars and set those reminders for March 18, 2022 as Netflix will premiere its inaugural African reality show entitled Young, Famous & African.

Unscripted and unapologetically African, the series promises to bring to viewers top-tier, best-in-class variety entertainment through the lens of some of their favourite A-list personalities from all over the African continent.

This glitzy reality series aka real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent, and famous A-list media personalities.

Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria, and East Africa, this aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars comes together in JoBurg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright.

From rivalries, new friendships and romantic connections forming, to stories that made the headlines and the delicious tea being spilled, Africa’s stars will give you an intimate insider look into their glamorous lives as they navigate the City of Gold, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Subscribers can link coverage via www.netflix.com/youngfamousandafrican. The stars include Innocent Idibia (2Baba) and wife, Annie Macauley-Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Zari the Boss Lady, NakedDJ, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Andile Ncube, Kayleigh Schwark.

Sharing their excitement about the seven-episode reality show produced by Urban Brew Studios and co-creators and executive producers are Martin Asare Amankwa and Peace Hyde. Martin Asare Amankwa said “It’s really exciting to be able to show the world an exclusive look into the lives of Africa’s top celebrities and socialites.

Young, Famous & African is a depiction of a world that has never been seen before, highlighting authentic stories and unrivalled access to some of the most celebrated celebrities.”

Peace Hyde said, “This has been a labour of love that has finally become a reality. Growing up in the UK, there were no glitzy and sexy images of Africa, all we saw were the stereotypical images that have been propelled in the media for years. Young, Famous & African presents an Africa that is vibrant, beautiful, glossy and sexy to the world and we are super proud and excited for the world to see it.”

Adelaide Joshua Hill, executive producer, said, “We are thrilled to have been a part of this amazing show, it is wonderful to be able to show a different side of Africa to the world and highlight the amazing people we have on our continent. We thank each and every one of the cast members who gave of their time and allowed us a sneak peek into their lives. Young, Famous & African is a wild luxury ride, a trip that is worth the time.”

From the cast, Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda) said, “I’m so excited for people to see how much of ourselves we poured into this show, showcasing our true, authentic trials and tribulations. ‘Young, Famous & African’ will give our fans an insider look into our very entertaining, very busy lives”.

Young, Famous & African will be available globally at the same time to 214 million subscribers in over 190 countries on March 18, 2022