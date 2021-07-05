Zari excited as Diamond Ships in Sh2 billion Rolls Royce

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has congratulated her baby daddy, Diamond Platnumz again in a space of weeks, the first being after his BET awards loss, now after purchasing a Blue Rolls Royce Cullinan, 2021 model.

Reacting to Diamond’s Instagram post about his new British luxury vehicle, she revealed that he purchased the very colour they agreed on.

“Glad you chose the colours we agreed on. Congratulations,” Zari replied to Diamond’s post: “I received my Rolls Royce Cullinan 2021 zero kilometres today…..What a Blessed day.”



Just received my Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge 2021

Zero kilometre today….

What a Better day 🙏🏼 #SwahiliNation #Wcb4Life #Wasafi pic.twitter.com/mTYjOoDZCl — SIMBA..!🦁 (@diamondplatnumz) July 14, 2021 Diamond shows off his prized cars on Twitter (photo: courtesy)

The Rolls Royce was delivered to Diamond’s rented home located in Mbezi Beach, Dar-es-salaam in Tanzania by agents of Rolls Royce based in the United Kingdom The cars factory price is about Ush2 billion ($553,019) minus taxes.

A few weeks ago, Diamond bought a Cadillac Escalade valued at about Ush900 million.

The pair have two children together, Tiffah and Dylan. After three years apart, they decided to co-parent last year and since then, they have become inseparable with several flights between South Africa where Zari lives and Tanzania.