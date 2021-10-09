Zari fumes as Ugandans shun her pool party

By Alex Balimwikungu

She is in her 40’s with five children. Regardless she still flaunts a beach body and can rock a micro-bikini. Is she still the life of the party?

Well, on account of her flopped pool party over the weekend, socialite Zari Hassan might have to rethink her strategies.

If Zari had held the fun in the sun party, say ten years ago, the crowds would have flocked. One would have been sure to see pool floats on deck, racy swim suits and some of the biggest celebrities on the land to make the sunny day even brighter.

Even though there was perfect weather on Sunday, there were no people to take a plunge with Zari at Pearl of Africa Hotel. As a result, she became a butt of jokes on social media.

Many criticized the mother of five saying that at her age, it was time to fully dress up and become a proper mother. She isn’t the type to keep quiet after some barbs are thrown at her.

In a long rant, she claims the event flopped because it was not well advertised adding that she was just a host not the event’s planner so she still

Was paid even after it flopped. She is however not happy with Ugandans who are blasting her on social media.

“Let all dogs now bark at me. It is public knowledge that events flop. There is nothing new. I was paid. It is the planners who never did their job. I am a top brand. Some of you are criticizing me yet you used table salt to brush your teeth this morning and are not sure of the next meal. By the way, I am trending,” She fumed.