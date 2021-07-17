Skip to content Skip to footer

Zari responds to pregnancy rumour

10 hours ago
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Socialite, Zari Hassan, 40 is reportedly pregnant and the news has driven her fans into hysterics. Over the past few days, they have questioned her weight changes on recent pictures posted on social media.

Previously when she shared a picture of hers, she backed it with a comment saying, “I prayed for you, I envisioned you, then you happened” and this attracted so many comments and one that caught her attention was one when a one gdebby asking if she found a new lover or is she pregnant again.

In her comment she asked “Did we find a new bae or are we are pregnant again? There is too many sentiments in the caption!” asked gjebby in a comment.

In her reply, Zari said “anything is possible with a laughing emoji. It should be noted that of recent she has been rumored to back with Diamond Platnumz with whom they share two children

