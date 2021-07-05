Zari reveals she is single and not searching

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan seems to have brought questions over her long puzzling love life to an end following her latest revelation that she is single and not searching.

This came after one of her Instagram followers asked when she shared a photo on Instagram standing on a Pier at Hartebeestpoort in North-Western South Africa. She captioned it: “Work smart not hard, live your best, worry less and believe you still deserve better everything.”

@iamofficialanwar in the comments asked: “Sorry to ask, but for now, are you single or taken?”

Zari replied: “Single and not searching.”

She has, the last close to one year, fronted a Nigerian, Dark Stallion, as her boyfriend and also reconciled with her baby daddy, singer Diamond Platnumz. From last year, they have flown between South Africa and Tanzania to visit each other several times, allegedly on co-parenting duties.

Reports emerged months ago that she had parted ways with Dark Stallion only to share a photo of them together two weeks later to spite those claiming he is just her driver, and not her boyfriend.