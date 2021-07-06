Zari slams fan for projecting poverty on her

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has slammed one of her Instagram followers who accused her of extravagant spending and flaunting her lifestyle on people’s faces. This was after the mother of five shared a photo on her Instagram curled up on the bonnet of a light blue Bugatti, with the caption: ‘Focused, intelligent, motivated and oh, cute #YoungFamousAndAfrican.’

The fan, @thedeymsangi wrote: ‘When your time to return to your creator comes, you will leave everything, my dear sister. You cannot take it with you.’

Out of the many comments, Zari did not receive this one well. An attack on her lifestyle is an attack on her person. She accused the critic of projecting poverty and jealousy on her.

‘Words of a poor person. Do you want us to live inadequately because of death? Mind your lifestyle and do not be bothered by mine. You are viewing this post from a jealousy point of view,’ she hit back.

It is the second time in just a few days she has slammed a fan for attacking her and her choices. Last week, she shared a photo with her boyfriend, Dark Stallion days after reports that they had separated. A fan claimed he is her driver, not her lover. In a rejoinder, she said her critics are manufacturing all sorts of lies because she has kept her love life private.