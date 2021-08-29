Zari speaks out on viral birthday kiss photo

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has finally opened up about the viral photo from her all-white 41st birthday party, kissing a woman that set tongues wagging last month. The mother of five has said they call each other wife and that it is a very normal thing.

This was days ago while on her visit to Uganda. She accused Ugandans of being backward and failing to understand other people’s cultures, adding that the lady she kissed is her good friend and someone she loves.

Media personality Denzel Mwiyeretsi who has family in South Africa was the first to defend the socialite when the photo went viral, attracting all kinds of reactions. Like Zari, he said it is normal in South Africa because his family also greeted him like at a time he thought it was not appropriate.

“It was a culture clash I had to get used to,” Denzel said. He emphasised that the trick is in the pressure applied. It has to be light otherwise it becomes inappropriate.

Last week, while in Uganda, a series of photos made rounds forcing the public to conclude Zari had introduced a man to her family. Moments later she shared a video saying it was a gospel music video shoot with a man of God whose identity she did not reveal.