Zari’s kiss at 41st birthday party shocks netizens

Kissing one’s best friend on the cheek is one thing, but going straight for the mouth is a whole different story.

This did not stop South African based Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan from doing it at her 41st birthday, right in front of the camera!

Zari left netizens confused after she publicly kissed a friend on her 41st birthday. On Saturday, September 25th, friends treated the Bosslady to a surprise birthday party that was held at undisclosed venue in South Africa.

The Bosslady was super excited and shared the photos on her social media pages with a caption “Wana thank my friends for organizing me a birthday party. You are loved and I’m very grateful”

Among the friends that attended the party, one lady was so close to the Bosslady and we think she was the brain behind the surprise party. In thanking her, we think that’s the reason why Zari kissed her.