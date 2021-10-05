Ziza Bafana, Mudra, Vinka lined up for Roast and Rhyme

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Roast and Rhyme festival returns this Sunday 27th February, 2022 at Jahazi Pier In Munyonyo. Whereas the organizers were tight-lipped on the top performers with some taking wild guesses on dancehall greats, Shaggy and Rayvon, we have since learnt that the performing line up is dominated by famed local stars.

The Kampala Sun learns that there will be performances from Vinka, Mudra, Ziza Bafana, Elijah Kitaka, among others. Previous events have featured live performances from the likes of A-Pass, Winnie Nwagi, Jose Chameleone, Azawi, John Blaq and many more

It’s worth recalling that in June 2020, Swangz Avenue and other players officially put out word of rapper Rick Ross performing at “the first post-COVID event”, but didn’t give details as to when the show would happen. This year still, it has not come to fruition.