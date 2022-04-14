Ziza Bafana to turn new song into anti-speeding campaign

By Hussein Kiganda

Ragga-dancehall sensation Ziza Bafana and fresh singer Flona released their collabo, Speed Controlle, on Monday, April 25, in style.

They invited the traffic Police to the launch at Bafana’s music label CRK Planet in Makindye, a city suburb.

During a phone interview with The Kampala Sun, Bafana said they intend to use Speed Controlle as a campaign song to sensitise the masses against speeding in all aspects of life.

https://youtu.be/aMlnh2QvBhA

“People think over speeding is only on the road, but it’s everywhere. Imagine dating a girl today and having sex, even without protection, that same day. Isn’t that overspeeding? So this is going to be a campaign against such. On the road, we managed to partner with the traffic police on this, so that the song can be pushed and people can listen to it,” he revealed.

At the song’s launch, which a few traffic officers from Kibuye Police Post attended, Bafana and Flona gave out reflector jackets to several bodaboda riders as they urged them to reduce their speed, especially on the busy city roads.

Flona (real name Florence Nankinga) is a new artiste on the block. She became popular in 2021 with her songs, including Kingambe, Love Nona and Wewawo.

Bafana has struggled to get back into the limelight following a break he took years ago.

The self-proclaimed Katonda Wa Ragga (ragga god) became popular for his hits like Pomini, Agende, Tuli Majje and Katonda Wa Ragga.

With songs like Embuzi, Nazaala, Mabanja, Kingdom, and Mukama Webale, he is steadily getting back on his feet.